Russia open to dialogue with Germany on restrictions against media outlets — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss mutual restrictions on media outlets with Germany, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"If Germany wishes to engage in discussions and to find a way out of this situation, we are open to it," she pointed out. "The situation will unfold depending on what Germany does next," the diplomat went on to say. "If Germany chooses to escalate tensions, we will respond in kind. If Germany opts for improving the situation, we will do the same. We are ready to normalize the situation," Zakharova stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that Moscow had repeatedly made proposals to Berlin "to find a compromise or a solution to the emerging issues, which would suit our German partners." In particular, Russia suggested discussing the current situation and possible ways out of it in the dialogue between the two countries’ unions of journalists but the initiative was not received favorably.

According to Zakharova, Berlin’s goals and intentions remain unclear, which was confirmed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s recent visit to Moscow. "During the talks, Russia brought this issue up and proposed to launch some kind of dialogue that would not necessarily involve governments or diplomats," Zakharova emphasized. "German public organizations could participate in the dialogue. However, for unknown reasons, Germany did not show any emotion in their response, let alone interest," she added.