Russia, China stand against using space for combat operations — joint statement

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and China will make all necessary efforts to prevent an arms race in space and the weaponization and militarization of outer space, as follows from a joint statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on international relations entering a new era and global sustainable development, adopted at a meeting in the Chinese capital on Friday.

"The sides oppose attempts by some States to turn outer space into an arena of armed confrontation and reiterate their intention to make all necessary efforts to prevent the weaponization of space and an arms race in outer space. They will counteract activities aimed at achieving military superiority in space and using it for combat operations," the statement reads.

In this regard, Moscow and Beijing "will continue to increase cooperation on such matters of mutual interest as the long-term sustainability of space activities and the development and use of space resources," the statement emphasizes.

In addition, the sides confirmed the need to launch negotiations as soon as possible to conclude a legally binding multilateral document based on the Russian-Chinese draft treaty on the prevention of placement of weapons in outer space and the use or threat of force against space objects, which would provide reliable guarantees against an arms race and the weaponization and militarization of outer space.