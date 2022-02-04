Russia, China against use of democracy for pressure on countries — statement

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and China are against certain countries’ attempts to use the notion of democracy for putting pressure on other countries, as follows from a joint statement Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping adopted at a meeting in the Chinese capital on Friday.

"The sides believe that the advocacy of democracy and human rights must not be used to put pressure on other countries," the statement reads.

It specifies that the international community must respect the diversity of cultures and civilizations and the right of peoples of different countries to self-determination. "They [Russia and China] stand ready to work together with all the interested partners to promote genuine democracy," the statement emphasized.

According to the statement, Moscow and Beijing are united in their understanding that democracy is"a universal human value, rather than a privilege of a limited number of States. Its promotion and protection is a common responsibility of the entire world community," the statement reads.

