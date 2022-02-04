Kremlin rejects idea Russia leaked US, NATO responses to media

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin rejected the statement by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland that Russia allegedly bears the responsibility for leaking to news media the confidential document containing US response to Russian security proposals, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"We regard this negatively. It’s ruled out [that Russia did this]," he said in response to a question from TASS. "To our regret, our US colleagues very often are sure about things that later prove to be untrue."

On Thursday, Nuland told TASS that Russia "put out in public" a confidential US document containing the US responses to Moscow’s security proposals. "We’re pretty confident in the sense that the markings on the document were the same as those that we gave to the Russian Federation," the diplomat said. "The copies of the document that were given to allies had different markings on them."

Earlier, the Spanish El Pais newspaper released the documents containing, according to the publication, the US and NATO responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees. On Wednesday, the US Department of State confirmed the authenticity of the documents.