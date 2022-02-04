Putin-Xi meeting ends, lasting over two-and-a-half hours

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. The top-level meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing has ended, having lasted more than two and a half hours.

The Russian leader arrived in China on Friday, his first visit to the Asian country since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, Putin and Xi held talks with the participation of delegations, taking place in the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, which lasted for an hour. Then, the leaders moved to the nearby state residence to continue their face-to-face dialogue over a working lunch.

Later on Friday, Putin is scheduled to take part in the opening ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympic Games.

As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists earlier, the Russian leader is to return to Moscow after participating in the opening ceremony of the Games in Beijing, no other events are scheduled.