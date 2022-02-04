Putin, Xi Jinping discuss issues of international strategic stability — report

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed issues of international strategic security during their meeting in Beijing, CCTV reported Friday.

According to the report, the two leaders "had a deep and comprehensive exchange of opinions in a warm and friendly atmosphere" on bilateral relations and a number of "important issues of international strategic security and stability."

On February 3, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that Beijing understands and supports Moscow’s position regarding indivisible security in its talks with Washington and NATO.

Vladimir Putin arrived in the Chinese capital with a one-day visit on Friday. This is the first Putin’s visit to China since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Putin will later attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.