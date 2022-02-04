China, Russia to oppose unilateral approaches, protectionism, says joint statement

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and China will support the strengthening of the central role of the World Trade Organization (WTO), opposing unilateral approaches and protectionism, according to a joint statement adopted by the two countries on Friday.

"The sides support and defend the multilateral trade system based on the central role of the World Trade Organization (WTO), take an active part in the WTO reform, opposing unilateral approaches and protectionism," the statement reads.

Moscow and Beijing "reaffirmed their intention to strengthen foreign policy coordination, pursue true multilateralism, strengthen cooperation on multilateral platforms, defend common interests, support the international and regional balance of power, and improve global governance," according to the statement released on the Kremlin’s website. Moreover, they are ready to strengthen dialogue between partners and coordinate positions on trade and economic issues of common concern.

"The sides are ready to <...> contribute to ensuring the sustainable and stable operation of global and regional value chains, promote a more open, inclusive, transparent, non-discriminatory system of international trade and economic rules," the document said.