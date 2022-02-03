Russian ambassador says London is more sensible than Washington about Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin on Thursday said the UK is more sensible about the purported Russian threat to Ukraine, compared to the US.

"They are more about news hype, but they don’t issue the kind of calls that emanate from Washington, such as preparation for war," he said on Channel One. "They go about the situation in a more sensible way, although alarmist statements - what if there’s war - are voiced quite often."

London is in lockstep with Washington in key foreign policy issues, but also pursues an "independent line," Kelin said.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.