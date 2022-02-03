Russian envoy demands that OSCE react to Germany’s broadcasting ban for RT DE

VIENNA, February 3. /TASS/. Russia’s envoy at the OSCE on Thursday urged the group’s representative on freedom of the media to issue a public reaction to the situation around Russian broadcaster RT DE after a German regulator banned it from broadcasting in the country.

The decision by Germany is forcing Moscow to retaliate against German news media in Russia, the envoy, Alexander Lukashevich, said at an OSCE meeting in Vienna.

The German regulator’s verdict leaves Russia no other choice but to "take retaliatory measures regarding German news media that are accredited in Russia and the Internet intermediaries that removed the RT DE channel’s accounts, without any legitimate cause or motive, from their platforms," said Lukashevich, whose full title is Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE.

"The responsibility for drawing dividing lines in the information space of Europe lies fully with the German side," he went on to say. "We are making a request for OSCE representative on freedom of the media T. Ribeiro to issue an immediate and public reaction to this egregious situation."

The Russian envoy warned that the silence of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro is provoking the instigators of the information war to escalate further and doesn’t honor the OSCE. He also said that this TV channel operated under a satellite broadcasting license issued by Serbia in full compliance with the European Convention on Transfrontier Television, which Germany signed. Therefore, he said Berlin's ban "follows the course of the campaign, which has been long professed by the German government, to systematically discredit the TV channel and its employees."

"We have repeatedly pointed out to the German side, including at meetings of the permanent council, the unacceptability of exerting politically motivated pressure on the said media and called for an end to censorship of the German media space taking place in blatant contradiction to the international obligations of this country regarding freedom of expression and access to information," he said. "Our concerns were ignored. Meanwhile, we have repeatedly stated that we reserve the right to retaliate if the German authorities continue the policy of information genocide."

The German media regulator has banned RT DE from broadcasting in German in Germany due to lack of a license, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday. According to the document, RT DE, which requires a broadcasting license under German law, was neither granted nor requested permission. It therefore ordered the channel to halt broadcasting on air, on the Internet, through the mobile app and through the satellite.