Putin expresses hope for further face-to-face contacts with Fernandez in Argentina, Russia

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday met Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez and expressed hope for further face-to-face contacts in both countries.

"You are visiting Russia only briefly this time, of course, due to this situation (the pandemic - TASS)," Putin said. "But I hope we will be able to continue our in-person contacts in Argentina and Russia."

He added he was very happy to see Fernandez, and that they had been planning to have a face-to-face meeting for a long time. "Unfortunately, it was impossible to do this due to epidemiological circumstances," the Russian president said. Putin also said that both he and the Argentine president were flying to Beijing for the opening of the Olympic Games scheduled for February 4.

Before then, the presidents can comfortably discuss bilateral ties and the international situation, Putin said.