Russian-Italian relations based on traditions of friendship, mutual respect — Putin

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Sergio Mattarella with assumption of office of the President of Italy. The telegram was published on the Kremlin’s website Thursday.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept sincere congratulations with your assumption of office as the president for the new term. The Russian-Italian relations have a very rich history; they are based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect. I am certain that further development of the constructive bilateral dialogue, fruitful cooperation in various fields will fully meet the interest of our countries’ people and the entire Europe," the telegram reads.

Putin wished Mattarella new successes in his state service, as well as good health and welfare.

Sergio Mattarella was reelected for the presidential office on January 29.