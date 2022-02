MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. A visit to Russia by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the works, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It’s a work in progress," Peskov said when asked about details of a potential meeting between Putin and Scholz. "We’ll let you know when there’s more clarity. It’s on the agenda."

A day earlier, the German chancellor said he had a meeting with Putin in Moscow scheduled in near future.