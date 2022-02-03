Kremlin didn’t say when Putin, Macron might meet

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday didn’t say when Russian President Vladimir Putin could hold an in-person meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We said that in previous conversations, which took place a few days ago, Putin and Macron discussed the possibility of such face-to-face contacts," the spokesman said when fielding questions from reporters. "When there is more clarity [about the meeting], we will let you know," Peskov said.

Putin spoke with Macron on the phone twice in recent days, on January 28 and January 31. According to the Kremlin, the presidents, among other things, agreed to study the possibility of an in-person meeting.