Brazilian president’s visit to Moscow to take place in about two weeks — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will visit Moscow in about two weeks, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Regarding the visits of Latin American [leaders], in particular, tomorrow’s visit by [Argentine President Alberto] Fernandez and the upcoming visit by [Brazilian President Jair] Bolsonaro in about two weeks," the Kremlin official said, noting that Russia knows, including from the media and other sources, that the leaders of both Brazil and Argentina are being asked to refrain from contacts with Russia.

"But they are large representative states that decide on their own how they should handle their foreign affairs, who they should contact with and which countries they should visit," Ushakov stressed.

In addition, Ushakov pointed out that the Western opponents’ attempts to apply pressure would have no impact on the plans of the Argentine and Brazilian presidents to visit Moscow.

"We believe that in this case, the attempts of certain serious interference from our opponents will have no effect on the fact that the visits will take place and will be worthwhile for our three countries," he said.

On Monday, the Brazilian daily Folha de Sao Paulo reported, citing sources in the Brazilian foreign ministry, that the United States was exerting diplomatic pressure on Brazil, seeking to have its President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow, scheduled for February, canceled. The daily claimed that Washington’s objective was to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of the current tensions between Moscow and NATO over Ukraine.

At the beginning of last December, Bolsonaro announced his visit to the Russian capital at Putin’s invitation. He stated then that the trip was of mutual interest and emphasized his intention "to deepen relations with Russia."