US accusations of Russia invading other states are ungrounded - Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. Recent statements made by US White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Russia's alleged use of chemical weapons and its "multiple invasions" of other states are "fundamentally false" and "have no grounds," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told journalists on Wednesday.

"The statement of the White House official representative is fundamentally false, aimed at demonizing Russia in the eyes of the US public and the world community," Antonov stated. "The US has not backed up with any credible evidence its fantasies built on outright lies about the alleged use of chemical weapons by our country."

"The accusations against our country of ‘invading’ other states also have no grounds," Antonov continued.

"Russia adheres to the principle of "non-interference" in the affairs of foreign countries and strictly follows international law - unlike the United States, whose modern history looks more like a chronology of US military operations in different parts of the globe," he said.