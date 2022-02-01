Lavrov, Blinken agree to enhance dialogue on Russian diplomatic property in US

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have agreed to step up efforts to remove obstacles in the work of Russian diplomatic missions in the United States, according to the statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

"Upon the consideration of the bilateral agenda, the minister expressed the inadmissibility of Washington’s destructive policy to restrict the activities of Russian diplomatic missions in the United States. It has been agreed to enhance the search for ways to remove these obstacles," the statement says. "While discussing the situation in Ukraine, Lavrov urged not to escalate the aggressive rhetoric and pumping up the Ukrainian armed forces with various types of weapons, but to use the US influence on the Ukrainian authorities to force them to fully implement the Minsk agreements instead."

According to the ministry, during the conversation, the possibilities of further work on security guarantees have been discussed, taking into consideration the existing proposals that are still being studied. "The minister emphasized the imperative nature of our demands for conscientious adherence to the commitment of all OSCE countries not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others, including the non-expansion of NATO and the non-deployment of strike weapons near the Russian borders," the ministry stressed.