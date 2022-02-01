No new information about another Putin-Biden phone call - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. There is no new information about a further telephone call between Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

"So far, there is no news about it," he said when asked about a possible date of their new phone contact.

Peskov said earlier that new contacts between the two presidents could be organized when necessary, but there were no concrete plans on this matter. He also said that it is up to the presidents to decide whether a personal contact on the topic of security guarantees is necessary after working consultations between Moscow and Washington.

The latest telephone contact between the two presidents took place late in 2021. Prior to that, they held talks online. Their first personal meeting as presidents was held in Geneva in June 2021.