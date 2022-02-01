Putin, Macron may meet in person in foreseeable future — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 1./TASS/. The presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron may meet in person any time soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"It may take place in the foreseeable future. We will inform you once all details are worked out," Peskov said, confirming that the presidents planned to meet in person.

Peskov did not specify which side would be the host. "We will let you know," he repeated.

Putin and Macron held on Monday their second in the recent days phone call. They also spoke over the phone on Friday, January 28. Their conversation focused on the issue of security guarantees to Russia. The Russian president said that Moscow would analyze the United States’ and NATO’s written responses to its draft agreements before making a decision on further actions. He stressed however that the West had ignored Russia’s principled concerns in its responses.