Putin-Bolsonaro in-person meeting in the works, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The in-person contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro are in the works, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday.

"As for the Russian-Brazilian contacts, they are in the preparation stage. Once we determine the exact date, we will make an official statement with our Brazilian partners," the spokesman said, answering a question if Moscow is expecting Bolsonaro’s visit.

Bolsonaro announced his visit to Moscow under Putin’s invitation in early December last year. The head of state noted that the trip poses mutual interest and underscored his intention to "deepen the relations with Russia."