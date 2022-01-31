Russia, Ukraine could be good neighbors but for West’s interference - Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, January 31. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine could have been living as good neighbors but for the Western countries, which provoked a state coup in Kiev back in 2014, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations said on Monday.

"Well, but for our Western colleagues who provoked and supported the bloody anti-constitutional coup in 2014, which brought to power in Kiev nationalists, radicals, Russophobes and the Nazi, we would have been living in the spirit of good neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

After a state coup in Ukraine in February 2014, mass protests erupted in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which refused to recognize the new authorities. Ultimately, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics were proclaimed. In April 2014, the then acting President of Ukraine Alexander Turchinov announced the beginning of the so-called "anti-terrorist operation" in the country’s southeastern region. By the summer, the operation grew into large-scale hostilities with the use of armored combat vehicles and aviation.

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russian, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities brought to power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaties on March 18, 2014. The documents were ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly, or bicameral parliament, on March 21.

Despite the overwhelming results of the referendum, Ukraine still refuses to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.