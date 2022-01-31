Putin, Macron discuss situation around Ukraine, possible personal meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Moscow and Paris will look at the possibility of a personal meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after a telephone conversation between the two presidents.

"The sides agreed on further telephone contacts. They also agreed to look at the possibility of a personal meeting between the Russian and French presidents," it said.

"The leaders continued to exchange views on the situation around Ukraine and on issues linked with the long-term legally binding security guarantees to Russia," it said. "Vladimir Putin once again informed about Russia’s principled approaches to these problems."

It was the second telephone call between the two presidents in the past week. They spoke over the phone on Friday, January 28. Their conversation focused on the issue of security guarantees to Russia. The Russian president said that Moscow would analyze the United States’ and NATO’s written responses to its draft agreements and before making a decision on further actions. He stressed however that the West had ignored Russia’s principled concerns in its responses.