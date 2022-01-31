Diplomat slams London's attempts to lead Europe's aggressive policy on Ukraine situation

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Great Britain seeks to lead Europe's aggressive policy on the situation in and around Ukraine, Russia's Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said on Monday.

"In this situation, London is attempting to be at the helm of an aggressive policy in Europe concerning the developments in and around Ukraine. However, an interesting phenomenon is observed: the same arguments, most of the US mold, are being reprinted and there is absolutely no desire to resolve the situation," the Russian envoy said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

After its exit from the European Union, Great Britain is seeking to demonstrate an initiatory police line, Kelin pointed out.

"Under this policy, London is eager to take the lead in something all the time: to come at the helm of climate change and be in charge of all G7 efforts. But this does not work well, I would say, because the results are not conspicuous and, secondly, no one has specially requested them to demonstrate a particular policy line," the envoy said.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia's potential 'invasion' of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded," serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have very serious consequences.