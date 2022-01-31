{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Anti-Russian sanctions

US prepares sanctions against Russian executives, officials and their families — newspaper

These restrictive measures will be taken in case of an allegedly possible "Russian invasion" of Ukraine

LONDON, January 31. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden has prepared sanctions against executives of Russian state-owned companies and high-ranking officials, these restrictions may also affect their wives and children, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing sources in the US administration.

These restrictive measures will be taken in case of an allegedly possible "Russian invasion" of Ukraine.

"The individuals we have identified are in or near the inner circles of the Kremlin and play a role in government decision making or are at a minimum complicit in the Kremlin’s destabilizing behavior," the US officials said as quoted by the newspaper.

The publication noted that a list of individuals and family members that would be hit with sanctions had been developed in co-ordination with US allies as part of the effort to punish the Russian president in the event of an attack.

The administration officials did not name the Russian oligarchs and family members in question but said that many were "particularly vulnerable targets because of their deepened financial ties with the west."

"Sanctions would cut them off from the international financial system and ensure that they and their family members will no longer be able to enjoy the perks of parking their money in the west and attending elite western universities," the senior Biden administration officials said.

They stressed that these measures will come "in addition to broader sanctions against sectors Russia’s economy, including banking and energy, that the US and its allies have been discussing for weeks."

The representative of the US administration said that some of the individuals were selected from a classified list of senior political figures and Russian oligarchs sent to Congress by the Treasury department in 2018, known as Section 241 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, a law enacted in 2017.

Together with London

On January 30, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in an interview with Sky News, said that the country's authorities would amend the current legislation in order to be able to expand the sanctions list. According to her, at present, London can only impose sanctions against those who are directly involved in destabilization activities in Ukraine. Amendments to the legislation will expand the list so that any company of interest to the Kremlin and the Russian regime could be subject to sanctions.

Liz Truss refused to disclose any details about the announced restrictions. When asked about possible measures against the property of large Russian businessmen residing in London, the UK Foreign Secretary noted that nothing has been ruled out.

Talking to the FT, a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council welcomed the plans of the British authorities.

"The US and UK are in lockstep and we are prepared — in co-ordination with other allies and partners — to impose massive costs if Russia further invades Ukraine. Russia knows that. We welcome the UK’s strong partnership on enforcing existing sanctions for malicious activity and in preparing packages of strong economic measures to deter further Russian aggression," the spokesperson said.

Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine have been echoed quite often in Ukraine and throughout Western countries. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted such reports as an "empty and groundless escalation of tensions", underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone. Peskov noted that provocations may happen in order to justify such claims and warned that such attempts will bear the most serious consequences.

Foreign policySanctions vs. Russia
