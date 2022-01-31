Statements about new sanctions undermine investment attractiveness of UK — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Statements by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss about possible new sanctions against Russian businessmen undermine the investment attractiveness of the United Kingdom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"[This is] an extremely alarming situation and a statement that undermines the investment attractiveness and the attractiveness of the UK in general," Peskov said.

"It's not often you see or hear such direct threats to attack business," he said

On January 30, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in an interview with Sky News, said that the country's authorities would amend the current legislation in order to be able to expand the sanctions list. According to her, at present, London can only impose sanctions against those who are directly involved in destabilization activities in Ukraine. Amendments to the legislation will expand the list so that any company of interest to the Kremlin and the Russian regime could be subject to sanctions.

Liz Truss refused to disclose any details about the announced restrictions. When asked about possible measures against the property of large Russian businessmen residing in London, the UK Foreign Secretary noted that nothing has been ruled out.