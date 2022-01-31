Putin to comment on US, NATO response to Moscow’s proposals in own time — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will express his view on the US and NATO response to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees when he sees fit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As soon as he deems it necessary," the Kremlin spokesman noted. "I cannot tell you the exact date," he stated.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian foreign ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance, as well as non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.

The sides have had several rounds of consultations in various formats but no agreements have yet been announced. On Wednesday, the US side handed over its written response to Russia’s proposals.

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most severe consequences.