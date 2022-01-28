Putin to meet with Hungarian prime minister on February 1, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to hold talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on February 1, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday, noting that a fruitful meeting was expected.

"Orban will visit [Moscow next week], we are looking forward to very fruitful negotiations, [the Hungarian leader] will talk with President Putin," the Kremlin spokesman stated, mentioning that a joint press conference was planned after the meeting. "It will take place on Tuesday," Peskov said.

According to the presidential spokesman, the Russian head of state has "a lot of business meetings" in his schedule for the next week, including with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, who is going to be enthroned on February 1. "Traditionally, the president meets with the patriarch on this solemn day," the Kremlin spokesman said, promising to keep reporters updated on Putin’s other work plans.

"On Friday, exactly one week later, the president will be working in China," Peskov pointed out.

As previously reported, the Russian leader will pay a working visit to Beijing, where the Winter Olympics are going to kick off on February 4, to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.