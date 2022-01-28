Putin plans to meet with business from Germany and other countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's meetings with businessmen from countries - trade and economic partners of the Russian Federation are being prepared, including a meeting with representatives of German business, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The president traditionally meets with representatives of big business from countries - our main trade and economic partners. Various meetings are being prepared, including a meeting with German business in time," Peskov said.

On January 26, Putin held a video conference with representatives of Italian business. After the meeting, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (IRCC) Vincenzo Trani said that Italian entrepreneurs see Russia as a reliable partner.