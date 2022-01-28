Putin may speak on Western response to security proposals in talks with Macron — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may give his assessment of the Western response on security guarantees when he speaks with French leader Emmanuel Macron on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

However, a decision hasn’t been made yet, the spokesman said.

"I don’t rule out that, of course, some assessments will be given," Peskov pointed out.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the outcome of the talks is expected to be reported on the Kremlin website on Friday evening.

The US and NATO on Wednesday delivered to Russia their written responses on the security guarantees that Moscow demands from Washington and Brussels. The US requested that the documents not be made public, however US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg outlined the key provisions. Their statements showed the West didn’t make the concessions that were crucial for Russia, but set out the areas for further talks.