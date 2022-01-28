Russia to ensure safety of diplomats in Kiev amid evacuation of Western missions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The evacuation of Western diplomats from the Ukrainian capital of Kiev makes Moscow think about ensuring the safety of its diplomatic mission in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with four radio stations on Friday.

"Who is evacuating [diplomats from Kiev]? The Americans and other Anglo-Saxon nations, namely, the Canadians and the British. Does it mean that they know something that others don’t? We will now think about taking precautions to ensure the safety of our diplomats since we can expect provocations," he pointed out.

Five countries, namely the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada, are currently evacuating some diplomats and their family members from Ukraine. Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that the Japanese government was weighing the need to evacuate the country’s citizens, including embassy staff. Austria’s Foreign Ministry also said that the possible evacuation of embassy personnel from Kiev was under consideration, adding, however, that a decision would be made depending on how the situation unfolded in Ukraine.