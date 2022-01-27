Moscow-led bloc ready to help Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan settle border conflict — CSTO chief

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Secretary General Stanislav Zas held a telephone conversation with Tajik and Kyrgyz Security Chiefs Nasrullo Makhmudzoda and Marat Imankulov and urged them to stop the gunfire at the border between the two countries immediately, the CSTO press office reported on Thursday.

"The reignited gunfights at the border that have led to those wounded in the clashes are a cause for serious concern. The armed confrontation at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border must be immediately stopped. The conflict needs to be settled exclusively at a negotiating table peacefully. The CSTO is ready to provide required assistance to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in settling the conflict," Zas was quoted as saying on the CSTO’s website.

The CSTO chief said he was confident that the leadership of both countries - parties to the organization would "find mutually acceptable ways of settling this complex border issue."

Gunfights occurred between Kyrgyz and Tajik forces at the border between the two countries on Thursday, the Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State National Security Committee reported.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik border is about 950 km long. Dozens of disputed sections remained along the border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 2002, the sides launched negotiations on border demarcation and delimitation, with nearly 200 sessions of committees and working groups held since then. Currently, already about 550 km of the border have been designated in the process of delimitation and demarcation. However, conflicts between local residents with shootouts are still recorded on the border occasionally.