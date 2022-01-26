EU heeds voice of reason opting not to evacuate diplomats from Kiev - envoy

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The European Union has decided to listen to reason and not succumb to Washington’s signals, when opting not to evacuate its diplomats from Kiev, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in a televised interview with the Rossiya-24 news channel on Wednesday.

"The European Union has decided at this stage not to give in to Washington’s most hysterical signals, although they engulfed London, they engulfed Australia," he said. "I would like to hope that the European Union has heeded the voice of reason, and also, the voice of Kiev which, as is known, expressed - an awful thing - frustration with this decision of the United States (to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine - TASS).".