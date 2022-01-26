Anti-Russian ‘bacchanalia’ in sports obvious, unacceptable — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia won’t accept the obvious attacks that it is being subjected to at all sports forums, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking at the State Duma Wednesday.

"Sports are an absolutely outrageous example of this," he noted. "The Russian authorities acknowledged it repeatedly that athletes could not be used to subject them to doping experiments, but the bacchanalia orchestrated against us is obvious and unacceptable."

The Foreign Minister mentioned that "the Soviet power was hard and soft."

"It’s known what the hard power was," he explained. "The soft power was, first and foremost, in ballet and, of course, sports, art and culture. In many ways, we are talking about exactly this: to make it possible for our attractive features as a state, as people, as a civilization, to reach those who are interested."

"We are working in all these areas, and we have to do it simultaneously with solving other tasks," the Minister continued. "I mean the escalation of the military and political tensions by the US, and everything that happens around security in Europe. Currently, within its concept and strategy of the deterrence of Russia, as well as China, the West keeps trying to not only surround us with its aggressive allies, not only to pump them full of weapons, not only to bring its military infrastructure and servicemen closer to our borders, but to also undermine the position and authority of Russian culture - the very soft power that we have only begun to master amid the new order created after the Cold War. And, by the way, we can do it efficiently."

"There are very serious barriers being built for our advance in the world, including for the promotion of our culture, our traditions, our philosophy," Lavrov underscored.

He mentioned the US ex-Secretary of State’s Africa trip where he [the US Secretary of State] publicly called on the countries he visited not to trade or have relations with Russia or China, because they allegedly pursue their self-serving goals, while the US allegedly spread democracy.