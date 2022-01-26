‘Fewer willing to pull US-EU chestnuts out of fire’: Lavrov notes unipolar order declining

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. There are fewer and fewer countries willing to sacrifice their national interests for the West, or pull chestnuts out of the fire for the United States and the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an address to the State Duma (lower house of parliament) on Wednesday.

According to him, the world is no longer US-centric or even Western-centric and the unipolar global order will never be restored. "The number of those willing to sacrifice their core national interests and, so to say, pull chestnuts out of the fire for their superiors from Washington and Brussels is declining," the Russian top diplomat emphasized.

Lavrov pointed out that the vast majority of countries shared Russia’s principled approaches, which rejected the West’s diktats in terms of ideology and its geopolitical "zero-sum games."