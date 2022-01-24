More contacts between Putin, Biden possible, no specific plans yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States can hold more contacts if the need arises but there are no specific plans at the moment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday in response to the question of when the two heads of state could hold another conversation.

"If the need arises, nothing should be ruled out, including a conversation at the top level. However, there is no understanding in this regard at the moment," he said.

According to Peskov, issues related to the schedule of Russia-US contacts will be resolved after Russia receives a written response to its proposals on security guarantees.

Putin and Biden last talked on the phone in late 2021. On December 7, they held video conference talks. The first in-person meeting of the two leaders took place in Geneva in June 2021.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on the security guarantees that Moscow expects to receive from Washington and NATO. The two accords - one with the US and another one with the Western-led bloc - particularly oblige NATO to cease its eastward expansion, namely to drop plans on granting Ukraine membership, and envisage restrictions on the deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.