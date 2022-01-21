US to give severe response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, top diplomat says

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. The United States and its partners are ready to give a severe and united response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, even if it isn’t about military actions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday.

"We've been clear - if any Russian military forces move across Ukraine's border, that's a renewed invasion. It will be met with swift, severe and a united response from the United States and our partners and allies," he pointed out.

According to Blinken, "Russia has an extensive playbook short of military actions," which will also be met with a "decisive, calibrated, and, again, united response."