European security issues shouldn’t be limited to Ukrainian topic — Russian top diplomat

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine requires special attention, however, the entire problem of European security cannot be limited to this topic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference following the talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We believe that the Ukrainian issue needs close attention, but one [should not] reduce the whole problem of the European security system to this topic," the Russian foreign minister noted.

The top diplomat said that the US once again tried to place Ukraine at the center of the entire negotiations. "I think that finally, after our explanations, they understood the need to focus on the content of our proposals, although their concerns, as they call them, still remained. And it was promised, I emphasize this once again, to submit a written response to our proposals next week. I am fairly certain that, one way or another, Ukraine will be mentioned there, but today, I have not heard a single argument to justify the US stance on the developments at the Russian-Ukrainian border. Only concerns, concerns and concerns," Lavrov said.

"We are concerned not about imaginary threats but about real facts, which are not hidden. This is pumping Ukraine full of weapons, sending hundreds of Western military instructors to Ukraine, and now the EU, being afraid of falling behind NATO, wants to establish its own military training mission in Ukraine. Well, this is going to be a quite interesting twist, regarding the ambitions of the EU, which, apparently, wants to gain attention from this move, since it is not very engaged in serious conversations," the Russian foreign minister went on to say.

Lavrov also noted that during the talks, Blinken confirmed US President Joe Biden’s words about Washington’s readiness to assist in the implementation of the Minsk accords. "I called on [Blinken] to use his decisive influence on Kiev to force it to settle down and stop sabotaging this essential document, which was created to put an end to the Ukrainian conflict," the top diplomat emphasized.