US, Russia to hold another meeting after Russia studies US’ written proposals — Blinken

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. The United States and Russia will hold another meeting after Moscow scrutinizes Washington’s security proposals, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

"What was agreed today which was that we will share with Russia a response to the concerns it’s raised, our own concerns, and put some ideas on the table for consideration. And then we plan to meet again after Russia has had an opportunity to look at that paper," he said, adding that the talks will be held at least at the level of foreign ministers.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and measures for ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states.

Russian-US and Russian-NATO talks on security guarantees were held last week. On January 10, Geneva hosted Russia-US consultations on these matters. On January 12, a Russia-NATO Council meeting was held in Brussels, and a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council was held in Vienna on the following day.