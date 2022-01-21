Russia keeping eye on EU’s efforts to ensure strategic independence — Lavrov

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. Moscow is keeping a close eye on the European Union’s efforts to ensure its strategic independence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

"I know that [French] President Macron is the most steadfast advocate of the EU’s ability to be a more notable global player, particularly in terms of ensuring the EU’s so-called strategic independence. A document is currently being developed on this track, dubbed the Strategic Compass. We are certainly keeping an eye on that," Lavrov noted.

The Russian top diplomat added that he hadn’t heard Macron call for the creation of something aimed against Russia based on the need for the EU to ensure its strategic independence. "Russophobic forces have a very strong influence there (in the EU), though we were assured that they would calm down once they joined NATO. They did not calm down and only gained inspiration," the Russian foreign minister concluded.