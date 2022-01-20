NATO is last century’s tool, Russian envoy says

ROME, January 21. /TASS/. NATO is an instrument of the 20th century, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said.

"NATO is a tool of the 20th century and we live in the 21st. Moscow is not against the EU’s expansion since it does not present immediate risks for Russia’s national security while the expansion of NATO does," the envoy said in his interview with Italy’s ANSA news agency published on Thursday.

In response to a question on Russia’s reaction to Ukraine potentially joining the EU, the Russian diplomat noted that it would be possible to talk about this when the current state of affairs in that country normalizes. "Ukraine is a country in a deep crisis and so far it is not clear in which shape it will emerge from this crisis. As of now, it is difficult for me to imagine that the EU will accept Ukraine in the shape it is in," the envoy said.