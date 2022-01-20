Moscow seeks to resume contacts between Russian and Japanese security councils — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Moscow counts on the resumption of face-to-face contacts between the security councils of Russia and Japan on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Due to objective reasons related to the spread of the coronavirus infection, meetings between the security councils [of Russia and Japan] have not been held. We look forward to their resumption as the pandemic comes to an end," she said.

Zakharova also noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry's principled position on resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula remains the same: Russia is in favor of a peaceful resolution of issues with the participation of all interested parties and the United Nations.

Japan's National Security Council (NSC) was established by law adopted by Japan's upper house of parliament on November 27 last year. The NSC meets regularly with the head of the government, the deputy prime minister, the secretary general of the cabinet, as well as the heads of the foreign and defense departments.