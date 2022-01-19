Lawmaker slams allegations of Russia manipulating gas market as unfounded

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Western officials need to stop speculating on the energy crisis, trying to put the blame on Russia, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky wrote on Telegram.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted during a visit to Germany that NATO was divided on the Nord Stream 2 issue, citing Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol who had said that Russia’s Gazprom gas giant was allegedly manipulating gas prices in the European Union. "In fact, Mr Stoltenberg and a number of EU officials who seek to shift responsibilities should stop their manipulations," Slutsky pointed out.

The lawmaker stressed that all allegations of Russia manipulating the gas market were completely unfounded. According to him, "Gazprom officials earlier said they were ready to provide additional volumes of gas based on the current long-term contracts."

"On the whole, Russia always fulfills its obligations, while Europe keeps trying to politicize Nord Stream 2," Slutsky said. In his view, there are a number of factors that caused Europe’s energy crisis, which include "rising demand for gas in Asia and a declining share of wind energy production.".