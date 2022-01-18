Russian, German media should work on equal terms — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian media in Germany and German media in Russia should work on an equal footing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

Lavrov noted that negotiations with Baerbock dealt with issues that the television channel RT DE faces in Germany. "In this regard, we outlined our expectations. We are convinced that both Russian media in Germany and German media in Russia should work in an equal non-discriminatory manner," he said.

RT said earlier that Germany’s media regulator MABB had forced the European satellite operator Eutelsat 9B to remove a new Moscow-based German-language TV channel, RT DE, from its platform. RT pointed out that it viewed the German watchdog’s action as unlawful and was confident that its decision was subject to judicial review. MABB insists that since a large number of the German service’s employees work from Berlin, German laws should apply to the content that is provided to its German audience. On December 17, news came that the German watchdog had launched an investigation against RT on suspicion of violating Germany’s broadcasting rules. Russia’s telecom watchdog demanded on December 17 that Google lift restrictions on RT Deutsch.