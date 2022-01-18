Russian, EU senior diplomats discuss security talks between Moscow and Washington

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Secretary General, Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora addressed the outcomes of the Russian-US talks on security guarantees and the prospects for implementing the Iranian nuclear deal, the Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday.

"[The sides] discussed the Russian-US talks in Geneva on <…> security guarantees, the prospects for implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to settle the issue around the Iranian nuclear program as well as the developments around Venezuela," the Russian foreign ministry noted.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released the proposals on security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO. The consultations were on January 10 in Geneva, while a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council was held on January 12 in Brussels and the OSCE Permanent Council met in Vienna on January 13.