Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has no plans to evacuate its diplomats from Russia

KIEV, January 18. /TASS/. Ukraine has no intention of evacuating its diplomats working in Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday.

In a comment to the agency Ukrinform, Nikolenko said that Kiev has no plans to evacuate Ukrainian diplomats from Russia. He assured that the staff of the diplomatic missions are working as usual. "The Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow, the consulates general in St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don and the consulates in Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk are operating as usual in Russia," Nikolenko explained.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that the evacuation of Russian diplomats from the embassy in Ukraine had started. Commenting on this information, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Russian embassy in Ukraine was operating as usual. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added that it had not received any information about the evacuation of Russian diplomats from the country.