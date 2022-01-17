Senior Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss recent security guarantee talks

MOSCOW, January 17./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui discussed on Monday the issue of security guarantees to Russia within the context of the recent meetings with representatives from the US and other NATO member countries.

"The sides discussed a number of key international issues with an emphasis on the issue of shaping long-term legal guarantees of security for Russia within the context of the recent meetings with representatives from the US and other NATO member countries," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The diplomats also exchanged views on the further deepening of bilateral foreign policy coordination, it added.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Consultations on the issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.