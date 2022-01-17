Date of OSCE chairman-in-office’s visit to Moscow to be announced soon — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Monday he expects that the date of the Moscow visit by OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will soon be announced.

"As for [Rau’s] visit to Russia, there are such plans. Concrete dates will probably be announced via official channels in the near future. Of course, it is quite a good initiative," he said.

The Russian diplomat recalled that the entire history of the OSCE and its chairmanship demonstrates that chairpersons-in-office typically pay one of the first visits to Russia, which stresses Russia’s role as a key player in the OSCE, and in regional and global politics.

The Polish foreign ministry announced earlier that Rau plans to visit Moscow in mid-February, after visiting Ukraine and the United States.