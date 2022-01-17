Facebook account of Russian delegation to Vienna talks unblocked — diplomat

VIENNA, January 17. /TASS/. Access to the official Facebook account of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control has been restored after three days of being blocked, Konstantin Gavrilov, who leads the Russian delegation, told TASS on Monday.

"Our Facebook account has just been unblocked," he said. "It stayed blocked for three days. We hope there will be no more silly escapades by Facebook."

The diplomat noted that the delegation’s page was so quickly unblocked thanks to "the support of the Russian foreign ministry, which demanded Facebook explain the reasons for the blocking, and to Roscomnadzor’s (Russian mass communications watchdog - TASS) powerful artillery salvo."

Gavrilov told TASS on Sunday that Facebook had banned access to the delegation’s official account on Friday, citing prohibited content as a reason. However, according to the Russian diplomat, the delegation only reposted statements by the Russian leaders and the Russian foreign ministry.

Russia’s mission to the OSCE drew the attention of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro to this illegitimate act of censorship and Gavrilov addressed his tweet to OSCE Secretary General Helga Schid.

The account of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks was blocked by Twitter in February 2021.