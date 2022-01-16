No Russian troops in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman vows

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. Russia has no troops either in Donbass or in Ukraine, Russian troops are deployed only on Russia’s territory, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"There are no Russian troops in Ukraine. There are no Russian troops in Donbass," he said in an interview with CNN. "There are Russian troops on the Russian soil, on the Russian territory next to the Ukrainian border."

Recently, Western countries and Ukraine have been speaking about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Peskov earlier slammed such statements as hollow and groundless with the intention of fanning tensions. He stressed that Russia is a threat to no one but did not rule out possible provocations to justify such statements and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences.