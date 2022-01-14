Russia-US climate talks will be held in late January

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Negotiations of the Special Representative of the President of Russia on climate issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev with his US counterpart John Kerry will be held on January 27, Edelgeriyev told TASS on the sidelines of the Gaidar Forum.

"We will have a forum on January 27, where we will see each other. We routinely exchange files. For the most part, by the way, on his initiative," Edelgeriyev said, answering a question about the upcoming negotiations with the US President's Special Representative on Climate Change.

Edelgeriyev specified that the upcoming forum will raise issues of limiting methane emissions and coal mining. The forum will be held upon the initiative of the United States in an online format.