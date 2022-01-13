West’s attempts to secure dominance visible at security guarantee talks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 113. /TASS/./TASS/. Attempts by the West to secure its dominance were fully on display at talks with Russia on security guarantees, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"As for the talks, they <...> reflect a serious confrontation on the global stage, attempts by the West to secure its dominance, to unquestionably seek to achieve all that it deems necessary to advance its interests," Lavrov told the Bolshaya Igra (The Great Game) program on Channel One.

"This was fully reflected during the negotiations, though I can confirm that the talks were businesslike. And this position of the West, rather tough, arrogant, sometimes uncompromising, was set forth quite calmly, in a businesslike manner, which leads one to expect that the talks will be thought through in Washington," Lavrov said.

"We were formulating our position no less firmly, but we had arguments on hand, that the West does not have," he went on to say. "The arguments concerned the principle of the indivisibility of security". During the talks, the West (the US and its NATO allies) "cited that our main demand to ensure legal guarantees of NATO’s non-expansion east cannot be met, since, allegedly NATO has a provision under which only the member countries decide who will be admitted and who won’t if requests are made. But we insistently returned them not to NATO provisions, but to those agreements that had been elaborated within the framework of the entire Euro-Atlantic community, within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," the top diplomat said.

He reiterated that these agreements explain the indivisibility of security as the freedom of any country to choose allies with the understanding that no state will ensure its security through the security of the others, and that no country or a union of countries has the right to seek the dominating positions in the Euro-Atlantic region.